Second international airport for Bengaluru? AAI to submit site report in 2-3 days: Report

Bengaluru’s long-awaited second international airport project is moving a step closer to reality, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) expected to submit its assessment report within the next few days.

According to Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil, the expert team from AAI, which conducted site inspections in April, will submit its findings in the next two to three days, said a report by The Hindu. Once received, the report will be presented before the State Cabinet for further consideration.

The AAI team had inspected three potential locations, two along Kanakapura Road and another on the Nelamangala-Kunigal stretch. Patil noted that the team might recommend more than one site, but emphasized that airport developers will ultimately assess the economic and technical viability before finalizing any location.

It is not just about allocating land, but developers will decide based on feasibility and investment potential, Patil told the publication.

He added that the government has begun preliminary planning in line with an existing agreement clause that restricts setting up another international airport within 150 km of the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) until May 2033.

Large-scale aviation projects like this typically need at least five to six years to complete, Patil said.

Under the current agreement between Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), the operator of KIA, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no new airport can become operational within a 150 km radius of KIA until its 25th anniversary in 2033.

With KIA projected to handle 80 to 90 million passengers annually by the end of the decade, experts warn it could reach capacity limits by the early 2030s, prompting the state to push ahead with plans for a second international hub.

Patil also pointed out that only Delhi (Noida) and Mumbai (Navi Mumbai) currently have two international airports in India. The state plans to consult developers of those projects to learn from their experiences.

Regarding Tamil Nadu’s proposal to build an airport in Hosur, Patil said the Karnataka government is aware of the neighbouring state’s plans and is keeping a close watch on developments.