Bengaluru second airport: AAI report on within two weeks, says Congress Minister

Bengaluru may soon take a step closer to getting its long-discussed second airport, with the state government likely to receive the crucial feasibility report from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) within the next two weeks, Industries Minister MB Patil said. The AAI conducted an on-site feasibility study in April at three shortlisted locations. (Representational Image)

According to Patil, the AAI conducted an on-site feasibility study in April at three shortlisted locations, two land parcels of 4,800 acres and 5,000 acres along Kanakapura Road near Harohalli, and a 5,200-acre site on Kunigal Road near Nelamangala, Deccan Herald reported.

The report was submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on June 23 but has not yet reached the Government of Karnataka, despite Patil’s meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to expedite the process.

A senior AAI official told DH that the ministry is awaiting environmental clearance before sharing the report. “Both Kanakapura and Nelamangala sites face waterlogging issues. This is not unusual, as Bengaluru itself is prone to such problems due to its waterbodies. The proximity and elevation of Bannerghatta Hill is also a factor under consideration,” the official said.

After weighing the pros and cons, the official indicated that Kanakapura appears more favourable. According to the officials, the two Kanakapura locations are being considered as one parcel, covering nearly 9,000 acres. This larger area provides more flexibility in planning and helps address environmental concerns. However, the final call rests with the Environment Ministry.

Once the report is released, the state government will address environmental concerns through a dedicated committee and by engaging a private consultancy firm with expertise in large airport projects, Patil said.

