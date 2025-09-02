‘Father of potholes’: JD(S) hits out at DK Shivakumar amid Bengaluru rain fury

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday took a swipe at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, blaming him for Bengaluru’s recurring civic mess after heavy rains left several parts of the city waterlogged. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

In a sharp post on X, the JD(S) used the hashtag #FatherOfPotholes and dubbed Shivakumar the “so-called Father of Greater Bengaluru,” accusing him of staying silent on the rain-induced chaos to protect his “CM dreams.” The party further alleged that under the Congress government, citizens continue to suffer from potholes, garbage, and collapsing infrastructure.

“Afraid that raising his voice might ruin his CM dreams, he has chosen silence while the city suffers. His power seems limited to bowing before the High Command,” the party posted, while also questioning whether it required intervention from Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Rahul Gandhi to address the city’s problems.

The attack came a day after Bengaluru witnessed a heavy spell of rain on Monday evening, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka till Thursday, warning of more showers.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Vidyapeeta recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, Kengeri 33 mm, and Rajarajeshwarinagar 32 mm during the downpour, which lasted nearly an hour. Other parts of the city received between 10 mm and 30 mm of rain.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall along coastal Karnataka till Sunday, while South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is likely to receive more rain on Wednesday.

So far, rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon has been slightly above normal. Between June 1 and September, Karnataka has received 730 mm of rain against the average of 696 mm, recording an excess of 5 per cent.

