Bengaluru resident’s 10 MEMU train ride shows why city needs suburban rail

A Bengaluru resident’s post on X has drawn attention to how suburban train travel can significantly cut commute time and costs compared to road and metro travel in the city. The 148 km Bengaluru suburban rail proposal with four corridors has been a much delayed project, languishing for decades.(Getty Images / Representational Photo)

The commuter shared his experience of travelling from Malleswaram to Chikkabanawara in a MEMU train, a journey that took just 15 minutes and cost ₹10.

Adding another 15 minutes from the station to his home, the resident pointed out that the same trip by road would have taken more than an hour, given the traffic bottlenecks at Yeshwantpur, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, and 8th Mile junction.

Check out his post here:

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s double-decker flyover floods like a ‘swimming pool’ after hour long rain: ‘Engineering marvel at best’)

He further compared the costs with metro and road options, noting that a trip from Sri Rampura to Nagasandra Metro Station costs ₹60, followed by another R ₹20 by bus or around ₹60 by auto. “Not only is the train affordable, but it is also user-friendly and efficient,” the commuter wrote.

Emphasizing the city’s existing but underutilized railway network, he suggested that the South Western Railway (SWR) could explore dedicated suburban train services with fixed timings and trainsets, developed in coordination with BMTC and Bengaluru Traffic Police.

He added that until the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) is fully operational, this mode of transport could be scaled up for the benefit of daily commuters.

Tagging Union and state authorities, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, South Western Railway, CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the resident urged faster coordination between the Centre and state to roll out such services.

Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Updates

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, a 148 km commuter rail network meant to transform mobility in the city, is facing a critical setback. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has terminated its contracts for Corridors 2 (Chikkabanavara–Benniganahalli) and 4 (Heelalige–Rajanukunte), citing K-RIDE's failure to provide encumbrance-free land and clear alignment.

This has halted progress, prompted legal disputes, and led to L&T seeking ₹505 crore in compensation. K-RIDE, however, has labeled the exit “unilateral” and “illegal,” claiming it’s reviewing alternatives to resume work.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: End of BBMP era: Bengaluru restructured into 5 corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority)