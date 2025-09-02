Bengaluru’s double-decker flyover floods like a ‘swimming pool’ after hour long rain: ‘Engineering marvel at best’

Bengaluru’s newly opened double-decker flyover near Silk Board turned into a ‘swimming pool’ on Monday evening after a heavy spell of rain, sparking severe waterlogging and traffic disruption. Opened to vehicles in July 2024, the flyover was intended to decongest one of Bengaluru’s busiest traffic junctions. (X/@atul_sharma91)

A video shared by a city resident showing the flooded stretch of the flyover went viral on social media platform X, drawing sharp criticism of the project’s design and drainage system.

Watch the video here:

“This water build-up happens at a specific point where there is no drain. The slope isn’t maintained, and the drains are only on one side,” wrote one user, pointing out structural flaws.

Another remarked sarcastically, “Double-deck flyover in Bengaluru gets flooded in 30 minutes of rain. How can a flyover get flooded? Engineering marvel at best.”

"30 minutes of rain and Bengaluru’s double-deck flyover turns into a swimming pool', added another.

Several others compared the situation to similar flooding during rains in May, calling it a “back to square one” moment for the city’s infrastructure. Photos and videos also showed waterlogging beneath the flyover near the Silk Board metro station.

The 5.12-km double-decker flyover, stretching from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, is South India’s first rail-cum-road structure. Built at a cost of ₹449 crore by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), it carries four lanes of road traffic on the lower deck while the Namma Metro Yellow Line runs above.

Opened to vehicles in July 2024, the flyover was intended to decongest one of Bengaluru’s busiest traffic junctions. However, key connecting ramps, including a 1.37-km stretch linking HSR Layout, Ragigudda, and BTM Layout, are still under construction.

Monday’s downpour, which lasted nearly an hour, exposed the flyover’s drainage issues. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Vidyapeeta recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, Kengeri 33 mm, and Rajarajeshwarinagar 32 mm. Other parts of Bengaluru received 10–30 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka till Thursday, warning of more heavy showers in the coming days.