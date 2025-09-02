Heavy rains lash Bengaluru in hour-long downpour, IMD warns of showers till Thursday

Bengaluru witnessed a heavy spell of rain on Monday evening, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and other regions of Karnataka till Thursday, warning of continued showers. The IMD forecast also points to isolated heavy rain along coastal Karnataka till Sunday.(AFP/FILE)

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the downpour lasted for nearly an hour. Vidyapeeta recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Kengeri at 33 mm and Rajarajeshwarinagar at 32 mm. Other areas in the city received between 10 and 30 mm of rain.

The IMD forecast also points to isolated heavy rain along coastal Karnataka till Sunday, while South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is likely to receive heavy rain on Wednesday.

Rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon has so far been slightly above normal across Karnataka. Between June 1 and September, the state has received 730 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal average of 696 mm, marking an excess of 5 per cent.

Regional variations are significant. North Interior Karnataka has received 19 per cent more rainfall than average, 406 mm compared to the usual 341 mm. In contrast, the coastal and Malnad regions, which normally record the highest rainfall in the state, reported only marginal deviations: coastal districts logged 2,906 mm against an average of 2,811 mm (3 per cent excess), while Malnad districts recorded 1,302 mm against the normal 1,385 mm (6 per cent deficit).

Overall, seven districts, six of them in North Karnataka, recorded excess rainfall of 20 per cent or more. Rainfall was classified as normal in 23 districts, while Chamarajanagar in southern Karnataka received deficit rainfall.