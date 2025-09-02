End of BBMP era: Bengaluru restructured into 5 corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority

Bengaluru bid farewell to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on September 1, as the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) came into effect with the launch of five independent city corporations. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also posted on X that the five corporations would collectively cover 27 assembly constituencies and 197 wards.(Wiki Commons )

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the five corporations, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central, will be headed by senior officers with extensive administrative experience.

“We discussed the appointment of officials for the corporations, and we have decided to appoint those officials who are currently working locally,” Shivakumar said according to news agency ANI.

He added that commissioners would be selected from among highly experienced administrators to ensure effective governance.

On Sunday, the Deputy CM also posted on X that the five corporations would collectively cover 27 assembly constituencies and 197 wards, with the aim of improving service delivery and accelerating developmental works. “The purpose of dividing into 5 city corporations is to provide better services and to carry out development. Bengaluru’s development is our first priority,” he wrote.

Greater Bengaluru Authority: All you need to know

What changed? BBMP has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

How many corporations? Five: Bengaluru East, West, North, South, and Central.

Coverage: Together, they span 27 constituencies and 197 wards.

Leadership: Senior officials with administrative experience will serve as commissioners.

Why the change? To improve service delivery, decentralize governance, and manage growth.

Legal backing: The shift follows the passage of the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Legislative Council on August 21.

Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar launched the Greater Bengaluru Area Development Plan, under which the restructuring was formalized. He emphasized that the initiative was designed to address the city’s rapid growth and infrastructural challenges more effectively.

Separately, when asked about the government’s plan to use helicopters and aircraft for official work, Shivakumar said the proposal has been under consideration for years. “The CM had given me the responsibility of taking a decision on this and calling for tenders. We are trying to study the models from other states and hold discussions with HAL too,” he explained.

