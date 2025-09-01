Bengaluru’s BBMP-led Climate Action Clubs begin with students driving green change

Bengaluru’s push for climate action took a youthful turn this weekend as the first cluster-level Nature Immersion under the Bengaluru Climate Action Clubs was organised at Sankey Tank. The event was conducted by the BBMP, the BBMP Climate Action Cell and Thicket Tales.(X/@bbmpcac)

The event, conducted by the BBMP, the BBMP Climate Action Cell and Thicket Tales, brought together 55 students from Bishop Sargent High School, Carmel PU College and HKES Sree Veerendra Patil PU College.

Students explored the city’s urban biodiversity through activities such as spotting spiders, bees and birds of prey, mapping their school campuses and reimagining how everyday spaces could be transformed into greener zones that build climate resilience.

They also drew up detailed greening action plans that included planting native trees and flowering plants, creating terrace and hanging gardens, and adopting sustainable practices such as composting and rainwater harvesting.

BBMP officials said the initiative was designed to give young Bengalureans the tools to engage with the climate crisis and to empower them to take action in their own schools, homes and neighbourhoods.

The choice of Sankey Tank for the launch was symbolic, as the historic lake has long been a hub for both community life and conservation in the city. It remains a popular destination for morning walkers, birdwatchers and boating enthusiasts, offering row, pedal and motor boat rides that draw both locals and visitors.

Sailing in Bengaluru

Beyond Sankey Tank, Bengaluru is also opening up new opportunities for citizens to engage with its water bodies. Earlier this year, Yelahanka Lake became the venue for a new sailing programme launched in partnership with the Royal Mysore Sailing Club.

The beginner-friendly course, designed for schoolchildren, college students and working professionals alike, covers the basics of rigging, rope work, manoeuvring and rescue operations. Civic officials said such programmes are part of a larger effort to reconnect residents with the city’s lakes while encouraging recreational activities that remain rooted in sustainability.

