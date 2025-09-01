8 trains by September 30? Tejasvi Surya urges airfreight of bogies for Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro

Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya has revealed that he held an extensive discussion with the Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems regarding the urgent supply of additional trains for the Yellow Line Metro. The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City.(X/@WF_Watcher)

During the conversation, he was informed that up to eight train sets are ready for delivery by 30 September, with all components except the bogies currently available.

The bogies, which are to be provided by CRRC, remain the last missing element. Surya emphasized that air freighting the bogies for two train sets is the only practical solution to avoid a 30–45 day delay that would occur if they are sent by sea.

He has directed BMRCL officials to press CRRC urgently, pointing out that the costs of delay would far exceed the expense of air freight. Surya also urged Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and BMRCL to act swiftly to arrange air shipment. He highlighted that timely delivery would not only save money but also improve commuter experience and boost revenue, while any further delay would lead to higher costs and commuter inconvenience.

Yellow Line Metro: Train frequency

The Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, connecting RV Road (Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road) to Bommasandra spans approximately 19.15 km and includes 16 elevated stations.

The line was inaugurated on 10 August 2025, with commercial services commencing the next day. It currently operates with three train sets, resulting in a frequency of trains every 25 minutes

The metro runs daily from 5 am to 11 pm (with slightly later starting times on Sundays), and the inaugural trains departed from terminal stations at around 6.30 am

To manage increasing passenger flow, especially at interchange stations like RV Road, the BMRCL has installed barricades and additional security staff. A fourth train set is expected by mid-September, which will reduce the interval between trains to approximately 20 minutes.

