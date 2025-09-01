Man wielding a knife breaks into PG in Bengaluru, sexually assaults, robs woman: Report

A shocking incident unfolded in south eastern Bengaluru as a man wielding a knife infiltrated a paying guest accommodation and targeted a young resident. According to the authorities, the intrusion took place in the early hours of August 29 at the Laxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodation located in BTM 1st Stage. An alarming incident unfolded in a Bengaluru PG when a man intruded into a woman's room, touched her inappropriately and robbed her while wielding a knife.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

ALSO READ | Woman attacked by fellow residents for feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru: Report

The 21-year-old victim, who lived at the facility, recounted that between 3 am and 4 am, she became aware of someone entering her room. Initially, she thought it was her roommate returning late from work, so she did not react immediately. However, she soon experienced someone touching her hands and legs, prompting her to wake fully and realize that a stranger was present, according to a report from the Deccan Herald.

Upon discovering the intruder, the young woman saw that he was armed with a knife and had concealed his face with a handkerchief. When she screamed, the man allegedly threatened her to remain silent, physically assaulted her, and continued to menace her with the weapon. According to the police report, he had even locked another room in the hostel from the outside, likely as a precaution to ensure his escape would go uninterrupted.

ALSO READ | After Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan to be opened for guided public tours: Report

In the chaos, the attacker managed to steal ₹2,500 from the victim’s room before fleeing the scene. Security footage reviewed by investigators shows the suspect confronting the woman inside the hostel. The woman then gave chase, pursuing the intruder as he escaped through the stairwell he had used to enter.

The entire incident lasted approximately two minutes, according to police, who also note that the suspect’s identity remains unknown as the search for him intensifies. The authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that they are examining all available evidence to apprehend the perpetrator and improve safety for other residents in the area.