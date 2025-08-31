After Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan to be opened for guided public tours: Report

For decades, Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan has stood as a grand, guarded landmark, admired only from a distance. But that’s about to change - the historic 19th-century estate will soon be open to the public for the first time through curated guided tours. The Raj Bhavan, the official residence building of the Karnataka Governor in Bengaluru, which is spread over an area of about 18 acres overlooking the Vidhana Soudha, the Legislators Home and the All India Radio Centre. (Arijit Sen / HT Photo)

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is preparing to launch walking tours inside the iconic Raj Bhavan, with official approval already granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, The Times of India reported. Officials are currently surveying the premises to identify visitor-friendly areas and finalize the tour route and duration, said Srinath K S, KSTDC's general manager (transport), who is overseeing the initiative, according to the report.

This move comes after the resounding success of KSTDC’s Vidhana Soudha tours, which kicked off in June. In just under three months, the government building attracted 3,830 bookings - with 2,506 opting for English tours and 1,324 choosing Kannada. The demand is incredible and slots get booked within hours, Srinath noted.

Buoyed by this enthusiasm, KSTDC also plans to roll out new experiences, including electric buggy tours atop Nandi Hills to make sightseeing both comfortable and eco-friendly.

Raj Bhavan itself holds deep historical significance. Constructed between 1840 and 1842 by Sir Mark Cubbon, the residence was originally built for British commissioners. Known then as the Residency, it later transitioned into a high-profile guest house that hosted dignitaries like India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad and US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Its transformation into Raj Bhavan came post-independence, eventually becoming the official residence of Karnataka’s governors - a role it continues to serve today.