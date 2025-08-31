KSRTC adds 90 extra buses for Onam festivities between Bengaluru, Kerala: Report

In good news for frequent travellers between Bengaluru and Kerala, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced the deployment of 90 additional bus services to to accommodate the surge in travel during the upcoming Onam festivities. These special buses will run between September 2 and 4, ahead of the main Onam celebrations on September 5, aiming to ease the rush of passengers heading home for the festival. Special return trips will be available on September 7, ensuring smooth travel for commuters between Kerala and Bengaluru during the festive season.(PTI)

The temporary boost in service is meant to supplement KSRTC’s regular schedule and ensure smoother travel for commuters during the festive season. The extra buses will primarily depart from key terminals in Bengaluru, including the Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shanthinagar Bus Station, The Hindu reported. These buses will connect the city to major destinations across Kerala such as Kannur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the pre-Onam services, KSRTC has also planned return trips post-festival. On September 7, special return buses will be available from multiple cities in Kerala back to Bengaluru, allowing travellers to comfortably head back after spending the holiday with their families, the report stated.

KSRTC officials stated that these special arrangements are being made to ensure that passengers are not inconvenienced during one of South India's most significant cultural celebrations. Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance due to the high demand expected during this period.

In similar news, the South Western Railway (SWR) had also announced a set of special express trains to manage the anticipated rise in passenger traffic during the festive season, linking Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru with Thiruvananthapuram North. These services will run between August 11 and September 16, providing additional travel options for commuters heading to and from Kerala during the busy holiday period.