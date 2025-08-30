Search
16 injured after KSRTC bus collides with private bus in Kerala's Thrissur

Published on: Aug 30, 2025 02:02 pm IST

The accident caused a severe traffic block in the area. Both vehicles were later removed from the road with the help of cranes, and traffic was restored.

Around 16 passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus collided with a private transport bus at Kechery in this central Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) low-floor air-conditioned bus was en route to Kozhikode when it collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.(AP/Representational)
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) low-floor air-conditioned bus was en route to Kozhikode when it collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.(AP/Representational)

The accident occurred near the Thavanoor bridge in Kechery around 11 am, police added.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) low-floor air-conditioned bus was en route to Kozhikode when it collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the direct collision left passengers in both buses seriously injured, along with the drivers, a police official said.

"All the injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals. None of them are in critical condition," the officer added.

The accident caused a severe traffic block in the area. Both vehicles were later removed from the road with the help of cranes, and traffic was restored.

Kunnamkulam police have registered a case and started an investigation.

This was the second major accident in the area within two days, as 18 people were injured when another bus lost control and overturned on Friday morning.

