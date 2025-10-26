Lalbagh trees under threat? Karnataka HC demands state’s stand on tunnel road plan

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday directed the state government to clarify whether it intends to cut down trees inside Bengaluru’s historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden for the proposed twin tunnel project.

The direction came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bengaluru-based actor and civic activist Prakash Belawadi, who has challenged the project’s alignment near Lalbagh Rock, a national geological monument estimated to be three billion years old.

Appearing on behalf of Belawadi, BJP MP and advocate Tejasvi Surya argued before a bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha that the project’s plan threatens both the ecological and geological heritage of Lalbagh, news agency ANI reported.

Surya pointed out that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) includes the acquisition of about 6.5 acres of Lalbagh land and passes directly beneath the ancient rock formation. He said public access to parts of the garden has already been restricted, warning that the rock, protected as a National Geological Monument, faces “a serious threat” from the proposed tunnel alignment.

The petition also questions the absence of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the lack of consultation with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA). Surya contended that the omission violates legal requirements and cited the Uttarakhand tunnel disaster as an example of the risks of proceeding without a detailed geological and safety review.

The High Court directed the Additional Government Advocate (AGA) to obtain instructions and clarify the government’s position on any proposed tree cutting linked to the project. It also sought the Geological Survey of India’s opinion regarding the need for an environmental and geological assessment.

Surya, who has previously criticised the project as “daytime loot” allegedly driven by real estate interests, reiterated that the DPR even includes plans for a commercial complex, which he said raises further concerns.

The bench assured that the matter would be examined in detail and posted the case for further hearing on Tuesday, October 28.

(With agency inputs)

