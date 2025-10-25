Edit Profile
    Bengaluru continues to breathe easy as air quality stays ‘good’ post Diwali, Delhi struggles with smog: Report

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 7:52 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Experts advised monitoring air quality as seasonal changes may impact it even in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
    Experts advised monitoring air quality as seasonal changes may impact it even in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

    Bengaluru reported an Air Quality Index of 32, one of the cleanest in India post-Diwali. In contrast, Delhi's AQI hit 336, indicating severe pollution.

    Bengaluru residents woke up to some good news on Saturday, five days after Diwali, as the city recorded one of the cleanest air quality levels among major metros in India. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 32 in the morning, indicating healthy and breathable air. Hyderabad followed closely with an AQI of 45, and Chennai also recorded good air quality at 56.

    In contrast, northern cities are still battling heavy pollution. Delhi’s AQI reached 336 at 9:30 am on Saturday, placing it in the very poor category, while visibility in the national capital region remained low due to a thick layer of smog, said a report by The Indian Express. Ahmedabad was the only other major city with AQI levels above 150, showing unhealthy air.

    For residents in Bengaluru, the relatively clean air offers relief, but experts cautioned that seasonal changes and traffic pollution could still impact air quality. Health officials recommended regular monitoring, especially for sensitive groups like children and the elderly, although the city’s current levels make outdoor activities like walking, jogging, or cycling safer than in other metros.

    The AQI system ranges from Good (0–50) to Severe (401–500), with higher readings indicating worse air quality. While Delhi has had to activate anti-smog measures, including spraying water using anti-smog guns, Bengaluru’s comparatively low pollution means residents can enjoy the outdoors with less worry.

    With winter setting in and firecracker pollution fading, Bengaluru continues to enjoy some of the cleanest air among India’s big cities, making it a rare bright spot in the country’s post-Diwali pollution scenario.

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

