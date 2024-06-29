Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.2 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 27.81 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 26.14 °C Overcast clouds July 2, 2024 27.41 °C Overcast clouds July 3, 2024 27.93 °C Broken clouds July 4, 2024 27.39 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 24.0 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 24.59 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 29, 2024, is 25.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.2 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 30.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

