Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.41 °C, check weather forecast for November 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 2, 2024, is 26.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.41 °C and 27.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.61 °C and 26.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 3, 2024 25.82 °C Light rain
November 4, 2024 25.47 °C Light rain
November 5, 2024 25.86 °C Few clouds
November 6, 2024 26.04 °C Light rain
November 7, 2024 25.92 °C Sky is clear
November 8, 2024 25.31 °C Overcast clouds
November 9, 2024 25.78 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on November 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.65 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 28.85 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.26 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.29 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.79 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 28.95 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore weather update on November 02, 2024

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
