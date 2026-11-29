Bengaluru, Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre and the University of York, United Kingdom, have joined hands to develop technologies that turn Bengaluru's organic waste into energy and fertilisers.

BBC, University of York partner to turn Bengaluru's organic waste into energy, fertiliser more less

The research initiative follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the recent Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

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The partnership aims to address waste management challenges while exploring ways to convert waste into economically valuable products, the BBC said in a release on Sunday.

Noting that households, hotels, vegetable markets and food-processing units generate large quantities of organic waste every day, it said, "Using microorganisms to break down this waste in an oxygen-free environment, biogas and nutrient-rich fertilisers can be produced."

The research will focus on making this process more efficient and cost-effective, it added.

A pilot study is planned at Garden City University's Hoskote campus under the leadership of Professor James Chong from the University of York. The study will explore how technology can be effectively used with locally available organic waste and adapted to Indian climatic conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} A Centre of Excellence is proposed at Bengaluru's Helix Biotech Park to translate the research findings into commercially viable technologies suitable for large-scale implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Centre of Excellence is proposed at Bengaluru's Helix Biotech Park to translate the research findings into commercially viable technologies suitable for large-scale implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre will provide laboratory infrastructure, research facilities and access to its startup network. This will create opportunities for young researchers and entrepreneurs to develop innovative waste-to-energy technologies.

Dr Mohamed Adil, Managing Director of Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre, said the collaboration marks an important step towards developing sustainable technologies and strengthening biotechnology research cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.

Developed under the Government of Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance, the partnership will also create opportunities for joint research, researcher exchanges, doctoral programmes and startup development.

The research is expected to open new avenues for reducing Bengaluru's waste management burden, controlling environmental pollution, generating green energy and creating new business opportunities.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.