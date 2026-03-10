Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently presented his record 17th Budget as the state's finance minister, recalled on Tuesday that he first took on the responsibility in 1994 at the insistence of then CM H D Deve Gowda. Became finance minister first time at Deve Gowda's insistence: Siddaramaiah

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said that if he had not accepted the responsibility then, he wouldn't have presented the record number of budgets.

"Deve Gowda was the chief minister. I asked for the Revenue Department during the meeting at senior leader R L Jalappa's office at his medical college.... But Jalappa said he wanted the Revenue portfolio, so that department went to him. When I asked what would be given to me, Gowda said to take the Finance Department. I told him I didn't want Finance, but Gowda insisted, saying that they wanted a trusted person," Siddaramaiah said.

He said, "I did not know economics, nor had I studied it, so I said I didn't want that department. But Gowda forcefully gave that portfolio to me."

At this point, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, quipped that Gowda might have had farsightedness. "Since you became finance minister then, today you have presented 17 budgets. If not, I'm not sure what would have happened....you should thank him for it."

Siddaramaiah replied to Ashoka, saying, "If not then, he would never have become ."

The issue arose as Ashoka, while comparing the first Budget presented by Siddaramaiah for 1995-96 to the one presented by him last week said, "it had weight....there is nothing in this budget compared to it."

Noting that Siddaramaiah himself previously stated that he faced criticism when he first became the finance minister with comments like, "How can a person who cannot count a hundred sheep present a state budget?", Ashoka said, "It was Gowda who made such a person the finance minister."

Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba community.

Siddaramaiah's relationship with JD patriarch and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda is now considered as "friends-turned-foes" in Karnataka's political circles, after the former was thrown out of the JD in 2005 for anti-party activities.

