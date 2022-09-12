Bengaluru : AAP slams BJP over irregularities in Rajkaluve development
After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve.
After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve.
"In 2020, MLA Arvind Limbavali initiated many Rajakaluve works worth ₹14.95 crore. In spite of this, in just two years, many roads of the constituency have been submerged and water has entered the houses. The question of whose pocket the crores of rupees were released to, to do the work is troubling the people of the constituency. Limbavali has to answer this," said Ashok Mruthyunjaya while speaking live on Facebook.
"The quality of Rajakaluve work in the last two years under the leadership of Limbavali is of sub-standard quality. Even though the Rajakaluve has encroached at most of the places, MLA Limbavali has shown ignorance. The common man has the right to know what kind of agreement was made between the influential people who have occupied Rajakaluve and MLA Limbavali. We challenge Limbavali to speak about Rajkaluve encroachment," he added.
He also demanded investigations into the matter and said," There should be a comprehensive investigation into the expenditure made. Aam Aadmi Party will release the information and question the government about how much money the government has spent on the Rajakaluve in Bengaluru."
Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the region.
After taking the overview of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken to release ₹300 crore to deal with the current situation and to maintain the basic infrastructure of the city.
Chief Minister Bommai held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts and senior officials related to rains and floods in the state.
"The central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members," Bommai said.
-
PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday, the city's traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am.
-
Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts
Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation's attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.
-
PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University
The Panjab University Teachers' Association executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.
-
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
-
42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics