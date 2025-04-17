Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Bengaluru auto driver killed in metro mishap was saving up for daughter’s wedding: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2025 04:25 PM IST

Bengaluru auto driver Khasim, 35, dies in metro construction accident while working extra shifts for daughter's wedding.

The auto driver in Bengaluru who lost his life in the tragic metro construction mishap near Kogilu Cross on Tuesday had been working extra shifts to save for his daughter’s upcoming wedding, reported Deccan Herald. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Khasim, was a resident of Hegde Nagar and hailed from Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district.

The auto-driver in Bengaluru who died after a metro viaduct fell on his vehicle was saving up money for his daughter's wedding (Representational image generated by AI. )
The auto-driver in Bengaluru who died after a metro viaduct fell on his vehicle was saving up money for his daughter's wedding (Representational image generated by AI. )

The victim recently bought the auto on loan

According to the report, Khasim had been living with relatives in Bengaluru’s Hegde Nagar, while his wife and three children continued to reside in their hometown. Determined to provide a better future for his family, he had recently bought an autorickshaw on loan—just about 20 days ago—hoping that owning the vehicle would help him earn more in the run-up to his daughter’s wedding, which was just two months away.

For years, he had driven autos owned by others, but the dream of seeing his daughter’s wedding through had pushed him to take a financial risk and go independent. He had been putting in longer hours to maximize his income, a decision that sadly proved fatal.

On the day of the incident, Khasim had just dropped off a passenger near the Kogilu Cross junction, close to the airport road service road. The passenger was making an online payment and stood outside the autorickshaw when a massive metal girder—part of the ongoing Namma Metro construction—suddenly came crashing down on the vehicle.

According to police investigations, the girder was being transported on an 18-wheel trailer with registration number KA-01-AM-1910. The trailer was making a U-turn at the junction when the girder, reportedly not secured properly, toppled and landed squarely on Khasim’s autorickshaw. While the passenger miraculously escaped unharmed, Khasim was crushed in the driver’s seat.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed that the trailer was being driven in a reckless manner and that the girder was unstable during transport. In a shocking turn of events, the trailer driver fled the spot immediately after the mishap.

Officials from the Yelahanka traffic police station are investigating the case. Preliminary reports suggest the girder was being moved from Bagalur Cross to a metro construction site when the incident occurred.

