Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar join Congress protest in Bengaluru over rising prices

The Karnataka Congress held a massive protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Wednesday, lashing out at the BJP-led central government for what it termed as "anti-poor" policies. Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, joined the demonstration, accusing the Centre of widening the gap between the rich and the poor. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Speaking at the protest, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that its tenure has been marked by relentless price hikes and tax increases that have disproportionately affected the common people. “The exploitation began with the BJP coming to power. Prices of essentials like diesel, petrol, LPG, oil, cement, and even crops have surged—some by as much as 100 per cent,” he said.

Byre Gowda compared the tax regimes under different governments, stating that while the previous Congress government had imposed a nominal tax of ₹3.40, the current BJP regime had levied a hefty cess of ₹25. He also highlighted the steep rise in the cost of LPG cylinders, which, according to him, have jumped from ₹400 to over ₹1,000. “This is nothing short of sucking the blood of the common people,” he said.

The minister further claimed that the BJP’s tax policies are skewed in favour of the rich. “While income tax rates for the wealthy have been slashed from 40% to 20%, everyday citizens are facing increased taxes and mounting costs,” he noted.

The protest, which saw participation from several ministers and party workers, was led by senior Congress leader Saleem Ahmed. He said the demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to the Centre’s failure to control fuel and cooking gas prices, which have made daily life more difficult for the middle and lower-income groups.

However, the Congress’ criticism drew sharp reactions from the opposition. Union Minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy countered the Congress narrative by accusing the Karnataka state government of overburdening citizens through its own tax policies. “For the last two years, this government has imposed taxes across several sectors, increasing the financial burden on the public. That’s why we are raising our voice for relief,” he told reporters.

Kumaraswamy also defended the Centre against Congress’ allegations on rising fuel prices, claiming that the hike in petrol and LPG rates has not directly impacted the public. “It’s the companies that are shouldering the burden, not the common man,” he said.

