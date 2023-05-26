Bengaluru autorickshaw driver attempts to run over a techie for using bike taxi: Video

A man identified as Azhar Khan in Bengaluru was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw driver for booking a ride on the bike taxi service late at night on Wednesday. He shared a CCTV footage of the incident on social media and urged the city police to take action against the autorickshaw driver. Bengaluru auto driver attempts to run over a techie for using bike taxi (Screengrab from CCTV footage)

Azar shared the video on social media and wrote, “Last night at 3:00 am I was taking ride on a Rapido bike taxi. And the drunk auto driver hit me with his auto in HSR layout sector 1. I had a company laptop and gadgets with me. He hit me with his auto and ran away from there.” He also tagged Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy in the post and urged him to take action.

In the video, both Azhar and the auto driver were seen arguing on something and after a few seconds, the auto driver tried to run over his vehicle on the person. He, however escaped the accident but collapsed on the ground.

Also Read - Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver arrested for allegedly harassing a Rapido driver

In March this year, the auto unions conducted a protest to ban the ‘illegal’ bike and whiteboard taxis operation in the city. The union then urged the state government to ban the use of bike taxi services provided by mobile app-based aggregators in the city. The auto driver also alleged that aggregators are luring young people to use their bike taxi services by putting whiteboards on two-wheelers (intended for personal use) without obtaining any license from the transport department. There were instances where the bike taxi drivers were assaulted by the auto drivers in Karnataka’s capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON