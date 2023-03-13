Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver arrested for allegedly harassing a Rapido driver

The Bengaluru police arrested the auto driver on Saturday for allegedly harassing a two-wheeler taxi driver near Indiranagar Metro station. In a video that is viral on social media, the driver was seen smashing the helmet and warning the two-wheeler taxi driver of serious repercussions. Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver arrested for allegedly harassing a Rapido drive

Also Read - 'Why should I speak Hindi?' : Auto driver lashes out at passenger. Video

According to the police, the case was registered as soon the video was posted on the internet and they arrested him. Bheema Shankar S, the deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (East) said, “We registered the case when this video was posted, and after good efforts by @indiranagaraps, this auto driver was identified and arrested for this crime.” The police confirmed that the two-wheeler taxi driver hails from the North-East part of the country.

In the video, the auto driver was seen stopping the Rapido driver and smashed one of the helmets he was carrying for his passengers. He said, “People from another country started coming to Bengaluru and operating these illegal two-wheeler taxis. Because of these people, the auto drivers are losing their work and these foreigners must be banned. He is operating a bike taxi with a whiteboard.” The video also received multiple responses from the users taking a shot at the unfriendly auto driver.

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy also said that strict action will be taken against those who discriminate against the people from another state who are living in the city. He tweeted, “We have Zero Tolerance to harassment or discrimination towards our brothers & sisters from #NorthEast. Swift Action is assured. #DIAL112 or contact @DCPSEBCP, nodal officer for persons from #NorthEast.”