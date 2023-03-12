'Why should I speak Hindi?' : Auto driver lashes out at passenger. Video

In a viral video, a verbal spat was seen between an auto rickshaw driver and passengers over the language. The woman passenger was seen saying, “Why should I speak Kannada?,” and the argument erupted between both. The video took the internet by storm, and it has over 2 million views on Twitter alone. 'Why should I speak Hindi?' : Auto driver lashes out at passenger. (Screegrab from the viral video)

In the video, when the auto driver asked the passengers to speak in Kannada, one of the passengers said, “No, we will not speak in Kannada, why should we speak in Kannada?” The argument escalated further, and the driver asked the passengers to get off from his auto rickshaw. The driver then angrily said, “This is Karnataka and you people should speak in Kannada. You people are north Indian beggars. This is our land and not your land. Why should I speak in Hindi?”

The video got multiple responses on Twitter, as some questioned the arrogance of the auto driver while some raised objections over not respecting the local language. A user wrote, “I love this auto guy. Why should he speak in Hindi? If he were to come to Lucknow and speak in Kannada will they accept it? Hindi is not our national language. I speak 6 Indian Languages including Hindi & I make it a point to learn the local language wherever I live or work.” Another user said, “Both speak English very well. Then why the rift? No need to force any language upon anyone. Everyone should learn a common language like English if they are not comfortable in regional languages.”