Bengaluru braces for water supply disruption; Check dates, timings: Report

Bengaluru city is set to see a disruption in water supply on June 6 and June 7, as announced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is the civic agency responsible for water supply in the tech hub. Local residents gather to fill cans of water from a municipal tap in Bengaluru. (AFP)

This interruption stems from maintenance work related to the Cauvery Stage V project, a report said, prompting the board to suspend operations at all pumping stations on June 6. Residents in affected areas have been notified of this impending water shortage to allow for adequate preparations.

Initially slated for June 4 and June 5, the shutdown of the Cauvery River supply units has been rescheduled by engineers. As per the latest announcement, water supply from Cauvery Stages 1, 2, and 3 will cease for 12 hours, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, the report stated.

Additionally, the water supply units of the fourth stage, including 1st and 2nd phases, will be offline for four hours, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, for two consecutive days. This disruption will impact all areas serviced by the BWSSB, the publication added.

Residents residing in the affected zones have been urged by the BWSSB to use water sparingly during the scheduled maintenance period. Furthermore, they are advised to store sufficient water to tide over the two-day water cut.

Residents have also been requested to cooperate during this time as officials will be carrying out these periodical maintenance and repair works while ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public.