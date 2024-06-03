 Bengaluru braces for water supply disruption; Check dates, timings: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru braces for water supply disruption; Check dates, timings: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 03, 2024 05:27 PM IST

Bengaluru anticipates water supply disruptions on June 6 and 7 due to maintenance work on the Cauvery Stage V Project.

Bengaluru city is set to see a disruption in water supply on June 6 and June 7, as announced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is the civic agency responsible for water supply in the tech hub.

Local residents gather to fill cans of water from a municipal tap in Bengaluru. (AFP)
Local residents gather to fill cans of water from a municipal tap in Bengaluru. (AFP)

This interruption stems from maintenance work related to the Cauvery Stage V project, a report said, prompting the board to suspend operations at all pumping stations on June 6. Residents in affected areas have been notified of this impending water shortage to allow for adequate preparations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ | Traffic advisory: Nine key roads to avoid in Bengaluru on Lok Sabha poll counting day

Initially slated for June 4 and June 5, the shutdown of the Cauvery River supply units has been rescheduled by engineers. As per the latest announcement, water supply from Cauvery Stages 1, 2, and 3 will cease for 12 hours, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru showers break 113-year old record, Sunday was wettest day in June in last century

Additionally, the water supply units of the fourth stage, including 1st and 2nd phases, will be offline for four hours, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, for two consecutive days. This disruption will impact all areas serviced by the BWSSB, the publication added.

Residents residing in the affected zones have been urged by the BWSSB to use water sparingly during the scheduled maintenance period. Furthermore, they are advised to store sufficient water to tide over the two-day water cut.

ALSO READ | Heavy rainfall triggers electricity disruptions across several areas in Bengaluru

Residents have also been requested to cooperate during this time as officials will be carrying out these periodical maintenance and repair works while ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru braces for water supply disruption; Check dates, timings: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On