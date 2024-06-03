Heavy rainfall triggers electricity disruptions across several areas in Bengaluru

Bengaluru residents faced significant electricity disruptions over the weekend and into today due to heavy rainfall that battered the city. The downpour, which began on Saturday afternoon and made a return on Sunday evening, caused widespread power cuts across various neighbourhoods. Bengaluru saw widespread intermittent power cuts across several areas as heavy rain over the weekend uprooted trees and damaged power infrastructure. (HT PHOTO)

The heavy rain also triggered several technical faults in the city's power infrastructure, leading to outages in both residential and commercial areas. The disruptions compounded the challenges already faced by residents grappling with the adverse effects of the inclement weather.

Many residents lamented over the disruption, highlighted the difficulties of working from home and managing household chores amid the power cuts.

"Since this morning, frequent power outages have disrupted our community, significantly impacting daily life and work, especially for remote employees. As a remote employee, the lack of electricity has halted my work, productivity has plummeted, and meeting deadlines has become challenging," Prasad M, a resident from an apartment complex near the Kanakapura main road, said.

Many also took to social media platforms to express their frustration and share their experiences of enduring hours without electricity. “Yesterday more than 10 hours of Power cut. Now again…” a user wrote on ‘X’.

“Bengaluru brand lies in tatters. No power over 12 hrs now in many areas. This is just plain ridiculous in a proud silicon city. Absurd reality,” another posted.

“Trees falling everywhere, no power, water logging, traffic woes and many! One major rainfall & Bengaluru comes down to this state, blore contributes highest taxes, where are the my tax my right activists hiding? Administration had full 7 months to prepare!” a resident said in another post.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya also took to X, writing, “One bout of rain and Bengaluru is in utter chaos - roads flooding, homes inundated, trees falling on cars and disrupting traffic and metro.”

“Despite being in power for more than a year with close to no rain, Congress failed to take preventive measures to tackle water logging & storm water drain management,” he added.

With roads waterlogged and transportation systems like metro affected, the power cuts added another layer of complexity to the daily lives of citizens.