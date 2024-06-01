Rain batters Bengaluru for hours on Saturday, hailstorms reported

Bengaluru city saw heavy showers on Saturday, starting in the afternoon after recording high temperatures and scorching heat and gradually intensifying into a steady downpour that continued for several hours, extending till night time. Rain battered parts of Bengaluru for several hours on Saturday.(@blrcitytraffic/X)

The rain turned to thunderstorms and hailstorms in several areas, and social media was flooded with visuals of the rainfall. It provided respite to residents grappling with high temperatures and water shortages. However, traffic snarls were reported in several parts of the city as roads became waterlogged, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The city also observed an unexpected onslaught of hailstorm, catching many residents by surprise. The downpour unleashed large hailstones that battered rooftops and vehicles across the city. As the city grappled with the aftermath of the intense weather phenomenon, worsened by strong winds, authorities issued advisories urging residents to exercise caution and stay indoors until the situation stabilized.

“Today's hails & rain view from Konanakunte cross, Bengaluru,” a social media user shared on 'X'.

“Heavy Rain in bengaluru. Location: electronic City,” another shared, along with a video showing heavy inundation. Hindustan Times could not immediately verify the credibility of the video.

“Intense rain is being reported from Peenya, Bengaluru,” one more wrote.

“Heavy rain is being reported from Bengaluru University,” one more post read.

“Traffic from GD mara towards Dalmia junction has been diverted due tree branch fallen on the road,” the Mico Layout Traffic Police wrote.

“Traffic advisory: Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Kasturi Nagar down ramp towards Hebbala. Kindly cooperate,” traffic cops also posted.

“Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Market down ramp towards Townhall. vehicle commuters Kindly cooperate,” another post from the traffic department read.