Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 1, 2024, is 30.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 33.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.56 °C and 31.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.47 °C and 33.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 2, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 3, 2024
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 4, 2024
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
|June 5, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 6, 2024
|27.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 7, 2024
|25.27 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 8, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|31.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Kolkata
|33.67 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|34.69 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Bengaluru
|31.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|42.08 °C
|Scattered clouds
