Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 2, 2024 29.96 °C Moderate rain June 3, 2024 28.05 °C Moderate rain June 4, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 29.41 °C Moderate rain June 6, 2024 27.66 °C Moderate rain June 7, 2024 25.27 °C Heavy intensity rain June 8, 2024 28.01 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.96 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.67 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 34.69 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 31.85 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 42.08 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 1, 2024, is 30.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 33.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.56 °C and 31.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 23.47 °C and 33.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024

