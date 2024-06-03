Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.31 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 4, 2024 29.21 °C Moderate rain June 5, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain June 6, 2024 26.41 °C Moderate rain June 7, 2024 21.0 °C Heavy intensity rain June 8, 2024 26.81 °C Moderate rain June 9, 2024 27.17 °C Light rain June 10, 2024 26.4 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 33.25 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 30.01 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.11 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.1 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.07 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 3, 2024, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.31 °C and 29.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.84 °C and 29.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

