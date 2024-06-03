 Bengaluru rains: Heavy spell creates havoc, trees uprooted and metro services disrupted | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru rains: Heavy spell creates havoc, trees uprooted and metro services disrupted

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 03, 2024 08:45 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) issued an orange alert on Sunday night, warning of gusty winds in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Sunday night, creating a massive civic menace once again. Many trees were uprooted and blocked the roads, resulting in traffic jams. The uprooted trees also temporarily disrupted metro services on the Purple line. The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) issued an orange alert on Sunday night, warning of gusty winds in Bengaluru.

In an announcement, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro said, “Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road. Trains are operating only between Indiranagar to Whitefield and MG road to Challaghatta from 7.26 PM. Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations.”

However, the metro operations were restored later, “Dear All. Today normalcy of service on the entire Purple Line has been restored and trains are running as per schedule from Challaghatta to Whitefield.”

As the rain continued for hours in a few areas, the severe waterlogging on the road caused major inconvenience to the commuters. In an X post, join commissioner of traffic MN Anuchet said, “Due to heavy rains, we have had waterlogging at 58 locations and tree fall at 39 locations on important arterial roads of Bengaluru. Congestion is high. Civic Agencies are working to clear the roads.”

The people of Bengaluru took to social media and shared their usual ordeal about the traffic and water congestion. Senior cardiologist Deepak Krishnamurthy shared a video on his X handle and wrote, “Whichever the government, the common man has to suffer even if it rains for 30 minutes. Near spice garden area, Marathahalli.” Another user wrote, “Took 1.5h to get home instead of the usual 40 not because of rain or traffic but because every turn towards home had at least 1 fallen tree and had to make a detour. Easily spotted 20 fallen trees/big branches today.”

Bengaluru rains: Heavy spell creates havoc, trees uprooted and metro services disrupted
