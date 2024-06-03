Bengaluru showers break 113-year old record, Sunday was wettest day in June in last century

The massive rains in Bengaluru over the last two days broke the 113-year-old record for rainfall in June. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the tech capital already saw its June quota of rainfall in the first two days. Bengaluru showers break 113-year old record, Sunday was wettest day in June

According to reports, Bengaluru's average rainfall in June is 110.3mm, and on the first two days of the month (June 1&2), the city recorded 120mm of rain. The highest single-day rainfall in the June was recorded on 16 June 1891 in Bengaluru, and the Sunday rainfall broke that record with 111mm. The Hampi Nagar area saw 110.50mm of rainfall, the highest in the city.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the cloudy climate will likely continue in Bengaluru for the next few days and asked the residents to be cautious about gusty winds. On Sunday alone, around 100 trees in the city were uprooted due to the heavy winds driven by the rain. Some of the branches fell on the metro tracks near Indiranagar, and it even interrupted the Purple Line metro services. The commuters faced high inconvenience due to water logging, and in some areas, the roads were inundated for a few hours.

Bengaluru also saw long power cuts on Sunday night, and it was restored only in the morning. The civic body and Bengaluru police are working together to ensure the smooth movement of traffic during the working hours and many companies have announced work from home for their employees today.