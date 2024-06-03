Traffic advisory: Nine key roads to avoid in Bengaluru on Lok Sabha poll counting day

The Bengaluru traffic police department has issued a fresh advisory ahead of the much awaited counting of votes under the Lok Sabha election 2024 scheduled for Tuesday, listing key roads where vehicles will be prohibited from parking, as well as alternate routes. The advisory listed nine routes where vehicular movement will be restricted.(@blrcitytraffic/X)

“In view of counting of votes of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on 04/06/2024 at St. Joseph's College, Bengaluru in the limits of Traffic Central Sub-Division, parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited on the following roads,” the advisory stated.

It listed nine routes where vehicular movement will be restricted to ensure no untoward incidents take place and counting day goes by smoothly.

RRMR Road - Richmond Circle to Hudson Junction Vitthal Mallya Road - Siddalingaiah Circle to Richmond NR Road - Hudson Circle to Town Hall Junction KB Road - HLD Junction to Queens Junction. KG Road - Police Corner Junction to Mysore Bank Junction. Nrupatunga Road - KR Junction to Police Corner. Queens Road - Balekundri Circle to CTO Circle. Central Street Road - BRV Junction to Anil Kumble Circle MG Road - Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Junction

Alternately, cops advised two streets where parking of vehicles will be allowed.