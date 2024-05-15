Bengaluru Traffic Police installs 8 AI-powered speed trap cameras on airport road

Eight AI-powered speed trap cameras have been installed on the International Airport road by the Bengaluru traffic police. The cameras have been installed along Ballari Road's elevated corridor to track vehicles that exceed the permissible speed limit of 80 kmph. (Representative image) The cameras have been installed along Ballari Road's elevated corridor to track vehicles that exceed the permissible speed limit of 80 kmph.(HT File Photo)

These cameras have been installed on the busy stretch due to a rise in road traffic accidents on Kempegowda International Airport Road. The speed trap cameras will automatically detect a vehicle's speed and issue fines for overspeeding.

"In view of increasing road traffic accidents on Kempegowda International Airport, speed trap cameras have been installed with a permissible limit of 80 kmph," said a Bengaluru traffic police official in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Watch the briefing here:

According to a report by Moneycontrol, MN Anucheth, Joint commissioner of Bengaluru traffic police, said that around 9 percent of accidents in Bengaluru were reported on the airport road. The Bellary Road stretch to Kempegowda International Airport is one of the most accident-prone areas in the city, where motorists often exceed the speed limit.

According to the official document of Bengaluru police, the fine for reckless or dangerous driving two-wheelers is ₹1000 and ₹2000 for overspeeding.

According to traffic police records, accidents on the airport road increased to 322 in 2023 from 278 in 2022. This year, 110 accidents were reported on the same road only between January and April.