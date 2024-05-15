Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams Bengaluru authorities for garbage-filled road: ‘Disgusting sight’

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to X to criticise Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) while resharing a video of garbage piling on the roadside. The business tycoon called the scene captured in the video “disgusting” and said the mess must be cleaned up soon. The image shows a garbage-filled road in Bengaluru. It is a screenshot from a video Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reshared. (X/@Vishwa0507)

X user Vishwanath Nagaraja initially posted the video of the garbage. “Fresh this morning in Bangalore… 14th May. Right on the outer ring road,” Nagaraja wrote. “Total collapse of governance @BBMPCOMM dengue outbreak guaranteed & govt/bbmp responsible,” Nagaraja further added. The video shows a stretch of road covered in garbage.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reshared the video and wrote, “Disgusting sight. @BBMPSWMSplComm needs to act swiftly to clean up this ugly mess.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 47,000 views. The share has collected close to 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post on Bengaluru?

“Yes, this is next to the same road… even more shameful is that most of the expats, consulates, ministers, and even BBMP top officers stay in this locality and take this route every day! We are not only letting our city down, we are also letting our nation down by displaying such filthy habits. Long back, I took the initiative to clean up the area at my own cost and informed localities and offices to at least continue to maintain or bring some action to stop this mess, people dumping garbage on the roads. Nothing changes, the habit continues,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Welcome to Garbage City,” posted another.

“This is the tragic scenario in every tier 1 and tier 2 cities. There are no public trash bins, so people will throw the garbage wherever they feel like. Unless civic bodies install, insist on using, and maintain the public trash bins, this will continue,” added another.

“And people just keep throwing like it is none of their responsibility,” joined a third.

“Garbage all around, footpaths are broken, water logging ... really disgusting,” expressed a fourth.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. She started her biotech journey from her garage in India in 1978. She has received several awards, including the Padma Shri in 1989 and the Padma Bhushan in 2005.