Bengaluru Hubba to kickstart with folk dance performance by 500-member troupe

Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate 'Namma Jaatre' on November 30, a curtain-raiser to Bengaluru or BLR Hubba, a city-wide, citizen-oriented cultural festival that will transform public spaces into cultural hubs, officials said. Namma Jaatre, organised by the state government, which commences at Vidhana Soudha at 5 pm on November 30, will feature a performance by over 500 folk dancers from 50 diverse dance groups from across Karnataka. “Namma Jaatre marks a spectacular start to BLR Hubba. We are grateful to the Department of Kannada & Culture, for their support in planning this curtain-raiser to BLR Hubba,” said Ravichandar V, Chief Facilitator of BLR Hubba. According to him, the performances will showcase the rich diversity of the state’s dance forms. During the event, the CM will also flag off of a half-kilometre long procession, which will feature quintessential elements of Kannada culture and heritage. A special highlight of this procession will be the tribute to Karnataka’s eight Jnanpith Awardees, who will be honoured through flower-covered palanquins. The procession will wind its way through the heart of Bengaluru, concluding at MG Road where the celebration will continue at the Metro Rangoli Boulevard, with live performances of folk music and dance until 10 pm. “Through BLR Hubba, we aim to bring to citizens and visitors Karnataka’s rich cultural expressions that are deeply associated with the state’s heritage. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement we have received from everyone, especially the Government of Karnataka,” said Malini Goyal, CEO, UnboxingBLR Foundation, one of the founders of the event. According to her, BLR Hubba is a government supported, citizen-oriented festival celebrating the best of Bengaluru. Anchored by UnbloxingBLR Foundation, a not-for-profit platform, BLR Hubba’s second edition will take place from November 30 to December 15, 2024. Goyal said the audiences can book their favourite activities directly on the newly launched BLR Hubba website https://blrhubba.in. Most events under the BLR Hubba banner are free and open to all.

Bengaluru Hubba to kickstart with folk dance performance by 500-member troupe