To give direct access to its store for metro users in Bengaluru, Swedish furniture conglomerate IKEA has launched a dedicated foot over bridge at Nagasandra metro station. The foot over bridge was built for the comfort and safety of the customers who visit the store from across the IT capital, said IKEA. Bengaluru IKEA unveils bridge connecting Nagasandra metro station to its store.

According to IKEA, about one-third of store visitors commute by metro and the foot-over bridge is expected to ease the commute between the Nagasandra Metro station and the IKEA store. It will facilitate easy access for shoppers and visitors, ensuring a comfortable shopping experience. The bridge will also provide an easier transportation option during peak traffic hours and unsuitable weather conditions. Now that even the Purple Line is open, IKEA is expecting many customers from east Bengaluru as well.

The construction of the IKEA Nagasandra bridge started in April and was completed in six months, with the bridge now being fully operational.

In June last year, then Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the store in Nagasandra, one of the largest stores across the globe.

The company is aiming to attract close to five million visitors a year with its planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka. Spread over 12.2 acres, the IKEA Nagasandra store reportedly features more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with over 65 beautifully designed room sets.

During the first month after inauguration, Nagasandra metro station which is on the green line of Namma Metro saw huge footfalls as people rushed to visit the store.

