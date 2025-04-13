Bengaluru man arrested for killing 81-year-old mother in drunken rage: Report

In a deeply disturbing incident Bengaluru, an 81-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her son, who is said to be struggling with alcohol addiction. The victim, R Shanta Bai, was found dead late Thursday night at her residence, reported The Times of India. Police have arrested her 56-year-old son, Mahendra Singh, in connection with the crime. Bengaluru Police have arrested 56-year-old Mahendra Singh, in connection with his mother's murder.

According to the report, investigators revealed that Mahendra, who had lost his job due to alcoholism, had a history of domestic conflicts with his mother. After being abandoned by his wife, he continued to live with Shanta Bai and frequently demanded money to support his addiction. According to family members, these arguments had become routine over the years.

On Thursday night, one such altercation escalated violently. In a fit of rage, Mahendra allegedly struck his mother on the head with an iron rod. Neighbours, alarmed by the noise, rushed to the house and discovered Shanta Bai lying unresponsive. Authorities were immediately alerted, and Mahendra was taken into custody at the scene.

This horrifying act of violence within the family has shocked the local community and reignited conversations around the toll of substance abuse and elder neglect.

In a similar incident last month, another elderly couple was found murdered in Kusugal village, Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district. The victims, Ashokappa Kobbannavar and his wife Sharamma, were allegedly killed by Ashokappa’s son, Gangadharappa, following a dispute over property ownership. The crime reportedly took place Thursday night but only came to light the following morning. Hubballi Rural Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is currently absconding.

Both cases underscore a troubling rise in violent crimes against elderly parents, often triggered by unresolved family disputes or addiction issues.