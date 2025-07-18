Bengaluru man lures 9-year-old with ice cream, held for sexual assault inside bakery: Report

A 38-year-old bakery owner in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl inside his shop under the pretext of offering her ice cream, reported The Times of India. The disturbing incident occurred late Monday night in the MS Palya Circle area of Vidyaranyapura in North Bengaluru. 9-year-old girl was sexually harassed by a bakery owner in Bengaluru.

According to the report, the girl had accompanied her mother to a nearby medical store. After purchasing medicine, the mother gave her daughter some money to buy ice cream from a bakery just a short distance away. Inside the bakery, Satish, the shop owner, was reportedly alone when the child walked in.

Using the ice cream as bait, Satish allegedly lured the young girl further into the shop and sexually harassed her in a secluded corner of the premises. When the child did not return immediately, her mother grew anxious and began calling her name. The frightened girl then ran out of the bakery and revealed the shocking incident to her mother.

The mother promptly approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement and a preliminary investigation, police arrested Satish from his residence in the following day. The accused was taken into custody and will be presented before a court soon.

POCSO case filed

Authorities have filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators confirmed that the child sustained no physical injuries. The identity of the minor has been kept confidential in compliance with legal protocols and Supreme Court guidelines to protect victims of sexual crimes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be shared in due course.