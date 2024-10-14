Menu Explore
Bengaluru resident duped by fake cops, loses 3,000 in late-night robbery

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 14, 2024 02:02 PM IST

A Reddit user who shared the incident on the platform said he was stopped by a man in a police uniform and two others in civilian clothes.

A Bengaluru resident shared a harrowing account of being stopped and robbed by men impersonating police officers in the city’s Kasturi Nagar area.

Representational Image
Representational Image

A Reddit user who shared the incident on the platform said he was stopped by a man in a police uniform and two others in civilian clothes who claimed to be officers. After asking routine questions like, "Where are you coming from?" and "Do you drink or smoke?" the situation quickly escalated.

The uniformed officer soon left, leaving the user alone with the two men. They searched the resident’s belongings, took his phone, and accessed it using face recognition despite initial hesitation. One of the men distracted the resident by engaging in casual conversation, while the other searched his wallet and bike. They recorded the user's personal details and ultimately allowed him to leave, making it seem as if they were conducting a routine check.

However, after arriving home, the user discovered that around 3,000 in 500 rupee notes had been stolen from his wallet. He quickly realised that he had been conned by the fake officers who had taken advantage of his compliance. The user expressed frustration and anger, noting that the men likely posed as real police officers to carry out the theft.

'Kannada barrier made me vulnerable'

"Not knowing Kannada just made me an easier target for those guys. I felt so vulnerable that night. It’s gut-wrenching to realise I let myself get duped like that. I was so frustrated and embarrassed—I felt like a total fool! Those guys really knew how to push my buttons and manipulate me," the resident wrote.

This incident serves as a reminder of the need to be cautious when approached by unknown individuals, even if they appear to be law enforcement officers. The user encouraged others to stay alert and report similar encounters to authorities to prevent further cases of impersonation and theft.

How did Reddit users react?

Some urged the victim to report the incident to the nearest police station, suggesting that nearby CCTV cameras could help the police track down the culprits if the victim acts quickly. On the other hand, several users expressed cynicism about the police response, with one remarking that law enforcement might mock the victim for losing 3,000 and not take the case seriously, underscoring a sense of helplessness in dealing with such situations.

(Also read: Bengalureans lose over 1,200 crore to cybercrime in just 8 months: Report)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
