Bengaluru, Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Friday said that the government has floated a tender to prepare a detailed feasibility and strategy report for a proposed second international airport near Bengaluru. Bengaluru second airport: Tender floated for feasibility, strategy report, says Minister Patil

He said officials of the Airports Authority of India have conducted site inspections of three shortlisted locations on the city's outskirts and have flagged several aspects, including challenges associated with these sites.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the minister said that a tender has been floated to prepare a detailed strategy and feasibility report. Three to four firms have participated in the bidding process, which is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Further decisions will be taken based on the reports submitted by these firms, he added.

"After selecting three sites, we called the AAI, and their officials visited all three locations. They pointed out the challenges at each site. To overcome and address those issues, we have called for a tender," he told reporters here.

The state government had shortlisted three locations two on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala.

"Once the report comes, including details on the challenges, we will move forward. Then we have to examine the viability of the project. This exercise is mainly to address the challenges at those sites such as hilly terrain and other issues that may be difficult to handle," Patil said.

Though viability is a smaller part of this stage, the minister said that ultimately, once that process is complete, the state cabinet will take a decision.

"So it is not at a final stage yet; it is still in process and will take time. The feasibility and related studies may take another three to four months or possibly more," he added.

According to him, the proposed new airport is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the rapidly growing air traffic demand in Bengaluru and in safeguarding Karnataka's long-term aviation and economic interests.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.