Bengaluru security guard smashes puppy against wall, shocking video sparks outrage

A shocking incident of animal abuse has come to light in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, leaving local residents and animal lovers deeply disturbed. A young puppy was allegedly attacked and killed in a brutal manner, sparking anger and calls for strict action. The shocking CCTV footage of the act has prompted an animal welfare group to file a police complaint, sparking a search for the suspect.

Video footage from nearby CCTV cameras reportedly captures a man violently throwing the puppy against a wall and then forcing it to the ground. Following the circulation of these visuals, an animal welfare group, South Bengaluru Care, filed a police complaint at the Puttenahalli police station. Authorities have launched a search for the suspect, identified as Nepal Kiran, The Times of India reported.

Animal welfare volunteers said the case surfaced in the early hours of January 9, after a neighbourhood dog feeder shared disturbing videos in a local WhatsApp group. The feeder had been regularly looking after a group of eight puppies in the area. After the incident, the body of one puppy was found, while the others could not be traced.

Police sources said the accused was employed as a security guard at a restaurant in JP Nagar and had been staying at his brother’s rented home. He is believed to have gone into hiding after the incident, the report said.

Condemning the act the founder of South Bengaluru Care said the case was not just about the killing of a puppy but about the presence of a dangerous individual who could pose a wider threat to society. Another animal rights activist also urged the police to take strong and swift action against the accused.

In a recent similar case of animal cruelty in Bengaluru’s a CCTV footage from Bagaluru, captured a domestic help brutally killing her employer’s pet puppy, Goofy, inside an apartment lift back in November.