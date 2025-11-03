Bengaluru maid caught on CCTV brutally killing pet puppy inside lift. Outrage erupts online

A shocking incident of animal cruelty from Bengaluru’s Bagaluru area has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage captured a domestic help brutally killing her employer’s pet puppy, Goofy, inside an apartment lift. The pet owner, Rashi Poojary, is pursuing legal action while the accused remains at large.(Instagram)

The horrific act took place on October 31 at nearly 4 pm in an apartment complex, where the accused, identified as Pushpalatha (43 years old), had been employed for about one and a half months. She was reportedly hired to help with household chores and care for the pets. However, the footage revealed a gruesome reality. Pushpalatha was seen throwing the small dog inside the elevator while taking him out for a walk.

Goofy’s owner, Rashi Poojari, discovered the incident through the CCTV recording and filed a complaint at the Bagaluru Police Station. Based on her report, the police registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an India Today report said, which treats the intentional harming or killing of animals as a criminal offence punishable with up to five years in jail and a fine. The accused has been missing since the complaint was filed, and a search is underway to locate and arrest her.

Watch the horrific video here, viewer discretion is advised:

Heartbroken, Rashi shared her grief and anger on Instagram, writing, “I'm sharing this with a very heavy heart. I'm completely shattered my baby Goofy is no more. The maid working in our house hit him and threw him on the floor. I still can't believe this happened to my little one. My heart is broken beyond words…Please keep my Goofy in your prayers. My baby is now in heaven, watching over me with his pure little heart. Rest in peace my baby; I'll carry you forever in my heart.”

She later thanked followers for their support and confirmed that she was pursuing strict legal action to ensure justice for Goofy. “…I've taken every step to make sure that this cruel woman faces strict action for what she's done. An FIR has been registered…What happened to Goofy should never happen to any other innocent soul again. Let's all hope and pray that Goofy gets the justice he deserves,” she posted.

Rashi Poojary shared her thoughts on Instagram, saying that she is heartbroken.

She also assured internet users that she will be pursuing strict legal action against the accused woman.

She also shared a photo of herself with her pet dog, captioning it "Justice for Goofy".

Animal lovers across Bengaluru have expressed solidarity, demanding harsh punishment for the accused woman. “This is so heartbreaking. Pls make sure she gets punished for doing such a horrendous thing,” a user commented, while another said, “She should be jailed for this horrific act. How can someone hurt a dog like that? Unbelievable!”

HT.com has reached out to the grieving pet owner Rashi Poojary, who was not immediately available for comment.