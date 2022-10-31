Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man kills stray puppy, dumps carcass in water tank in Chandigarh’s Sector 27

Man kills stray puppy, dumps carcass in water tank in Chandigarh’s Sector 27

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:08 AM IST

Sector 27 councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla alleged that the accused was a drug addict, who had taken away some more puppies, who were just a few days old

The accused, Puneet Singh, was arrested for the crime after a complaint by a group of residents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused, Puneet Singh, was arrested for the crime after a complaint by a group of residents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Sector 27-D allegedly killed a stray puppy and dumped its body in a water tank near Janta Market in Sector 27-D on Saturday.

The accused, Puneet Singh, was arrested for the crime after a complaint by a group of residents.

Local councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla alleged that the accused was a drug addict, who had taken away some more puppies, who were just a few days old. She has appealed to the police to rescue the remaining puppies.

The accused was booked under Sections 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of 10) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Sector-26 police station. The accused was later bailed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out