Man kills stray puppy, dumps carcass in water tank in Chandigarh’s Sector 27

A resident of Sector 27-D allegedly killed a stray puppy and dumped its body in a water tank near Janta Market in Sector 27-D on Saturday.

The accused, Puneet Singh, was arrested for the crime after a complaint by a group of residents.

Local councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla alleged that the accused was a drug addict, who had taken away some more puppies, who were just a few days old. She has appealed to the police to rescue the remaining puppies.

The accused was booked under Sections 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ₹10) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Sector-26 police station. The accused was later bailed out.