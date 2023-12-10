Man violently kills puppy in MP; Shivraj Chouhan reacts, assures ‘harshest action’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday reacted to the horrific incident of a man ruthlessly crushing a puppy to death in Guna district. Chouhan assured strict action against the perpetrator. Condemning the action as “unpardonable”, he said, “the harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime.” Screengrab of CCTV footage showing cruelty against the puppy.

“We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences,” the chief minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter). His reaction followed Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemning the act and demanding that the man be penalised for the barbarism.

"This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see," Scindia wrote on X.

The incident came to light on December 9 after a video of the person committing the cruelty surfaced on social media. In the video, the man was seen hurling the puppy to the ground before he crushed it underfoot. The person in question, identified as Mrityunjay Jadaun, was arrested after CM Chouhan and Union minister's intervention, Times of India reported citing locals.

The superintendent of police in Guna took to X to inform that the accused has been arrested and a case has been lodged against him under sections for cruelty against animals.

Jaduan reportedly threw one of the two puppies that were approaching him while he was eating and violently crushed it. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.