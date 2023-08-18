Dog loses eye, suffers severe burns after woman throws acid on him for chasing cats

Mumbai: A stray dog named Brownie lost an eye and suffered severe burn injuries after a 35-year-old woman allegedly threw acid on him for ‘troubling’ the cats she used to feed in her building in Malvani, Malad. Mumbai, India - Aug 17, 2023 : Celebrity Jaya Bhattacharya who rescued a dog on Midnight of 17 august after the dog was alllegedly attack with acid thrown on him at Malad, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Brownie has been admitted to a medical centre, run by an NGO, where he is undergoing treatment.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the woman, identified as Sabista Ansari, at Malvani police station based on a complaint filed by the chairman of the housing society. The incident has been captured by the CCTV in the housing society.

Brownie was rescued by Jaya Bhattacharya, TV actor, and her team and taken to her NGO Thank You Earth, which provides rescue and treatment to animals in need, where he is said to be undergoing treatment.

“We heard about this incident late on Wednesday. The doctor and I immediately rescued the dog and admitted him to our medical centre. After this, we went to the police station because the police had asked for doctor’s certificate about the burns to register an FIR,” said Bhattacharya.

“From what we know, the woman who attacked Brownie is a cat feeder. It is shocking that someone who feeds cats would attack another animal,” she added.

“The woman denied this to the police but had no remorse. It is clearly seen in the CCTV footage that after she throws something on the dog, the dog starts running frantically in pain,” said Bhattacharya.

The Malvani police on Thursday registered the FIR against Ansari under Section 429 of IPC - (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees), section 11 (1) of the prevention of cruelty to animals act - (treating animals cruelly) and Section 119 of the Maharashtra Police act (Punishment for cruelty to animals).

In his complaint, Balasaheb Tukaram Bhagat, an auto driver, said that Brownie has been living inside the building for the last five years and that the residents used to feed him.

“There is a woman living in the building for several years who feeds cats within the premises. I have seen her chase away Brownie many times whenever he used to play with and chase the cats,” Bhagat said in the FIR.

“Around 12:30pm when I was in the society office, I heard Brownie barking very loudly. I didn’t pay heed to it then,” stated Bhagat. He added that in the evening, he was informed by the building members that Brownie was attacked and severely injured.

An ambulance came to treat him, and they were informed that acid was most likely used in the attack, he added.

“We scanned the CCTV footage to see who had attacked Brownie. That’s when we saw that when no one was around, Sabista Ansari threw acid, from a bottle, on Brownie, severely injuring him, after which the dog is seen running frantically,” Bhagat said in the FIR.

Bhagat alleged that Ansari attacked Brownie because he was playing and chasing the cats she used to feed.

Calling it a shocking incident, Saakshi Teckchandani, founder, Planet for Plants and Animals (PPA) India, said, “The hypocrisy in the action is evident. Both dogs and cats have an equal right to our planet. In this case, the expertise of a dog behaviourist should have been sought to train the dog. “Taking the law into your own hands and causing severe permanent injuries to a defenseless dog is utterly reprehensible and certainly not a way to address the dog’s behaviour,” said Teckchandani.