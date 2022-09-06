Bengaluru sees severe waterlogging after wettest September day since 2014
Bengaluru city continued to grapple with severe inundation, uprooted trees, disrupted traffic and flooded roads amid rainfall on Monday, with more to come, according to forecasts.
Heavy rain continued to lash Bengaluru Monday, leading to floods and traffic jams in several areas in the eastern parts of the city. Daily life was severely impacted with commuters taking around five hours to get to work, in some cases. Monday morning's weather report indicated a record 131.6 mm of rainfall over the previous 24 hours. The city's Kempegowda International Airport received over 100 mm of rain in the same period. That made Sunday the wettest day this month since 2014, when the city registered 132.3 mm in a 24 hour-period.
Read: What explains massive flooding in Bengaluru?
Rainfall distribution across the state was fairly widespread Monday; the top three were DK Halli in Mandya district (188 mm), Tavarekere in Bengaluru (urban) (175 mm) and Bachenahatti in Ramanagara district (164.5 mm), according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).
In Bengaluru, areas like Koramangala and parts of the Marathahalli-Silk Board road grappled with floods even on Tuesday morning. News agency ANI reported that many employees of IT companies had to use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru.
“We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We're awaiting tractors to drop us for ₹50,” a commuter told the agency.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit the TK Halli unit of the Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya, which manages drinking water supply for the city, ANI said.
The unit was flooded after heavy rain and around 50 areas in the city are likely to see interruption in drinking water supply today and tomorrow.
Read: Bengaluru to face an interruption in drinking water supply. Here is why
More rains are set to come, according to weather forecasts. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over the state, the KSNDMC said, while the met department predicts very heavy rains to continue over the southern state in the coming days.
Read: 'Highest rainfall in Bengaluru in last 32 years': CM as Karnataka govt releases ₹300 crore to tackle flooding
Netizens flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of the city after impact from the heavy downpour, while some came to its defence.
Bengaluru has had to deal with 150 per cent more rainfall than normal between September 1 and 5, while other regions like Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram got 307 per cent more than normal downpours. CM Bommai told news agency PTI that this is the highest rainfall Bengaluru has received in the last 32 years (1992-93).
-
Covid takes a backseat in West Bengal as state sees rise in dengue cases
West Bengal is presently reporting more dengue cases over new Covid-19 ones registered every day. “At least 292 samples tested positive for dengue. Till 3 August, 251 patients were treated in hospitals. The highest number of patients (60) admitted in hospitals was in North 24 Parganas, followed by 44 in South 24 Parganas. At Jalpaiguri in north Bengal 42 patients were admitted in hospital,” officials said. In Kolkata too, the situation appears to be concerning.
-
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Giri passed away on Tuesday morning, reportedly, after he suffered a heart attack in his car at Sidhauli (Sitapur) while he was on way to Lucknow. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA. Giri joined Samajwadi Party in 1993, won his first assembly elections in 2006 as SP candidate.
-
Raja Singh's wife files petition in Telangana HC, challenges PD Act against him
The wife of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh has filed a petition in Telangana High Court challenging the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) invoked by the Hyderabad City Police against her husband after he was arrested for his remarks on the Prophet last month. Also Read KCR promises free power to farmers across country The counsel has requested for an immediate hearing into the matter.
-
Russia-born man marries Ukraine woman in Himachal Pradesh, says ‘make love,…'
A Russia-born man and a Ukrainian woman tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and urged the two countries to "make love, not war". Also Read HP cabinet approves the groom, CM fellowship scheme Sergey Novikov said that he comes from Israel and The Ukrainian bride Alona Burmaka belongs to Ukraine. The couple visited India last year and decided to get married here by Hindu tradition. “It's not about people, but the governments who are fighting," he said.
-
BMRCL denied permission for tree-felling till compensatory plantation report
The Karnataka High Court has refused any new tree-felling or translocation permission for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited till a status report on the condition of alternative plants, trees the agency is supposed to have planted earlier is filed. A quarterly report on the condition of compensatory plantation and dislocation of trees had to be filed before the HC on Monday as per the court's August 24 order.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics