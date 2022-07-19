Bengaluru student declared Karnataka topper and All India Rank 2 in ICSE exams
- A student from Bengaluru, Adi Kishore, has been declared rank number 2 in all of India and the topper for Karnataka state in this year's Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, news agency ANI reported.
A Bengaluru student, Adi Kishore from TRIO World School, has been declared the all-India second rank holder and the Karnataka topper in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations 2022, with a score of 99.60%.
Out of the total 500 marks (100 for each of five subjects) he scored 498 marks, with 100s in four subjects - Maths, Science, Computer Applications and Social Studies, and 98 in English.
Adi Kishore told ANI that this result was all due to the strong 'conceptual foundation' laid by his school teachers at TRIO, which is a Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)-affiliated school.
He said, "The teachers at TRIO were incredibly supportive. I had several questions all throughout my school life and my teachers patiently answered every one of them. They helped me grow from a quiet boy into a confident individual who spoke his mind. Thank you to all my wonderful teachers and principal at TRIO for helping me become the person I am. When you enjoy your learning, you will get rewarded in your performance."
Adi added that he wants to study science.
The Principal of TRIO World School, Bela Murthy, said, "The school believes in providing students with all the support and resources they need to gain a solid foundation in their subjects. Other students who secured 91 per cent and above are - Vachana BR, Mayuri Rajendran, K Sriya Krishnan and Spandana Sugandaraju. We congratulate Adi and every student of class 10 who has cleared the ICSE examinations with flying colours. We will strive hard to keep up the level of excellence at our school in the upcoming academic years too."\
Naveen KM, Managing Director of TRIO said, "I am immensely proud of Adi for this remarkable achievement. This is a result of hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff and parents who have worked collaboratively during the past couple of years, through challenging circumstances. Our students have shown great resilience, adjusting to online and hybrid models of learning within a short period of time, and yet passing their exams with flying colours."
(With Inputs from ANI)
-
Navi Mumbai: 2 former Sena corporators from Shinde camp return to BJP
In a challenge to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, two former Shiv Sena Navi Mumabi corporators from his camp on Tuesday quit the party and rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of former minister and Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik.
-
Watch: Girl asks Shinde to take her to Guwahati 'to become CM'. His reply
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is asked by a little girl if the girl in the video shared by news agency ANI, Annada Damre, too can become a CM by helping flood-affected people of Assam. Annada said yes. Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra last month after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray government. Eknath Shinde took over as CM on June 30, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
-
Thane: 7 injured after building declared ‘dangerous’ collapses in Bhiwandi
Seven persons were injured after a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi at around 7am on Tuesday, officials said. The building was declared 'dangerous' by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation almost five years ago and was emptied as well. However, the building fell on a chawl adjacent to the structure causing injuries to people. Around 6 labourers lived in the room beside the aforementioned building, located at Pajarapool area near Nishan Hotel in Bhiwandi.
-
Father, daughter die after being run over by speeding truck in Pune’s Hadapsar
In a tragic incident, a man and Nilesh's minor daughter were allegedly killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Hadapsar Gliding centre on Pune-Saswad road on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased person, identified as Nilesh Salunkhe (35), a resident of Dhamalwadi in Phursungi was on his two-wheeler along with Meenakshi when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck from behind killing them on the spot, officials said.
-
Another setback to Uddhav Thackeray as 12 Shiv Sena MPs support CM Eknath Shinde
In yet another setback to Uddhav Thackeray, there appears to be a split even within parliamentarians within Shiv Sena after 12 of the 19 party MPs on Monday pledged support to the camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra last month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics