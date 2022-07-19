Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru student declared Karnataka topper and All India Rank 2 in ICSE exams
Bengaluru student declared Karnataka topper and All India Rank 2 in ICSE exams

  • A student from Bengaluru, Adi Kishore, has been declared rank number 2 in all of India and the topper for Karnataka state in this year's Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, news agency ANI reported.
Karnataka state topper Adi Kishore with the principal and teachers of TRIO World School, Bengaluru. (Image source: PRNewswire)
Karnataka state topper Adi Kishore with the principal and teachers of TRIO World School, Bengaluru. (Image source: PRNewswire)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:36 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A Bengaluru student, Adi Kishore from TRIO World School, has been declared the all-India second rank holder and the Karnataka topper in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations 2022, with a score of 99.60%.

Out of the total 500 marks (100 for each of five subjects) he scored 498 marks, with 100s in four subjects - Maths, Science, Computer Applications and Social Studies, and 98 in English.

Adi Kishore told ANI that this result was all due to the strong 'conceptual foundation' laid by his school teachers at TRIO, which is a Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)-affiliated school.

He said, "The teachers at TRIO were incredibly supportive. I had several questions all throughout my school life and my teachers patiently answered every one of them. They helped me grow from a quiet boy into a confident individual who spoke his mind. Thank you to all my wonderful teachers and principal at TRIO for helping me become the person I am. When you enjoy your learning, you will get rewarded in your performance."

Adi added that he wants to study science.

The Principal of TRIO World School, Bela Murthy, said, "The school believes in providing students with all the support and resources they need to gain a solid foundation in their subjects. Other students who secured 91 per cent and above are - Vachana BR, Mayuri Rajendran, K Sriya Krishnan and Spandana Sugandaraju. We congratulate Adi and every student of class 10 who has cleared the ICSE examinations with flying colours. We will strive hard to keep up the level of excellence at our school in the upcoming academic years too."\

Naveen KM, Managing Director of TRIO said, "I am immensely proud of Adi for this remarkable achievement. This is a result of hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff and parents who have worked collaboratively during the past couple of years, through challenging circumstances. Our students have shown great resilience, adjusting to online and hybrid models of learning within a short period of time, and yet passing their exams with flying colours."

(With Inputs from ANI)

bengaluru karnataka karnataka. icse education + 2 more
