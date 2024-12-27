Bengaluru woman dodges CTR queue with Zomato order right outside the restaurant

Faced with a long queue at the iconic Central Tiffin Room (CTR) and a tight movie schedule, a Bengaluru woman and her friends came up with a clever solution—ordering their favorite dishes via Zomato to be delivered right outside the restaurant. The woman and her friends then enjoyed their iconic Bengaluru butter dosas in the comfort of their car.(X/@artbyahbuna)

Here’s how it went down

Instead of waiting for a table, they opened Zomato, ordered their CTR favorites, and cleverly set the delivery location to just outside the restaurant to minimize inconvenience for the delivery partner. Within 25 minutes, the dosas were in their hands—way faster than the 40+ minutes it would’ve taken inside the restaurant.

The delivery partner was amused by the unusual route and wished them for Christmas, leaving with a generous tip. The woman and her friends then enjoyed their iconic Bengaluru butter dosas in the comfort of their car before heading to the movie on time.

However, the experience wasn’t without a few drawbacks. She received only one type of chutney instead of the usual two, and the runny chutney was missing. Additionally, there was no cutlery provided.

How did the X users react?

Some X users were curious about the decision to skip the CTR queue, with one commenting, “Why so much hassle? No offense, but CTR dosa isn’t the same as it used to be. You could’ve easily walked into any Darshini and gotten a decent dosa in less time.”

Others shared their own experiences, with one noting they’ve been opting for the takeaway line since the COVID times, finding it quicker, and enjoying their meals in the bylanes of Malleshwaram. While acknowledging the 30 per cent extra cost for food, they pointed out the 15 minutes saved.

Still, many agreed that despite the changes, Bengaluru and CTR continue to hold a special place, with one user remarking, "East or West, Bengaluru and CTR are the best," reflecting on their travels across the country.

