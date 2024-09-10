Bengaluru YouTuber issues open threat declaring himself a 'big rowdy,' arrested

Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested a YouTuber for issuing an open threat to another YouTuber in a vlog. The YouTuber declared himself as a “big rowdy” in the city and warned another YouTuber of severe consequences. Bengaluru YouTuber issues open threat online claiming himself ‘big rowdy,' arrested

The YouTuber is identified as Deepak Gadhigappa, known for his moto vlogs in social media. In a viral video where Gadhigappa was involved in an online fight with another vlogger, he said, “You think rowdies in Bengaluru stay at Hoskote? They stay in Whitefield. There is no bigger rowdy than me in the city. You can send your people here.” He also claimed that he is the son of a minister.

The video took the internet by storm after many X handles posted and tagged Bengaluru police. A user wrote, “Dear @BlrCityPolice, This guy openly threatening a some person on social media. Such sociopaths create an atmosphere of fear in society.!! Arrest him immediately and investigate him.”

The police in Bengaluru's Kadugodi arrested the vlogger immediately and shared on social media. In an X post, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield wrote, “A person named Deepak, who created a safety scare among the public by posting a video on social media, was found, arrested and a case was registered at the Kadugodi police station.”

Bengaluru Police also said that posting such threatening videos will land vloggers in legal trouble. “Spreading hate online? We are here to remind you that our city thrives on kindness, not cruelty. Speak up for respect or face the consequences,” wrote Bengaluru police in X.

Social media users said that the followers must keep a check on the vloggers as such content is bringing them the engagement. A user wrote, “These are the people you worship? When your favourite influencer can’t even grasp that they're pushing too far and heading for trouble, I can only imagine the brilliance behind the blind followers fighting amongst each other. This goes not just for him.”